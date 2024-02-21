‘Maha Songkran World Water Festival’ in Bangkok and nationwide April 11 to 15

The Cabinet has approved a budget of 104 million baht to organize the nationwide Songkran Festival from April 11 to 15 this year.

Deputy Government Spokesperson, Kenika Oonjit revealed that the expected outcomes from this event include the creation of the Intellectual Property Festival to showcase uniqueness of Thailand, with over 200,000 tourists expected to participate, generating an estimated income and circulation of about 3.1 billion baht during the Songkran festival.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will organize the Maha Songkran World Water Festival nationwide in Bangkok and five regions across Thailand, to preserve and promote Thailand’s beautiful traditions.







The event will also celebrate the listing of “Songkran in Thailand” as intangible cultural heritage of humanity, declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage on December 6, 2023 in Botswana.

This event aims to stimulate tourism and generate income from tourism, pushing Thailand to be in the top 10 of the world’s festivals, targeting Thai and international tourists from around the world, as well as online/offline media.







The activities within the event include a Songkran procession from 16 target provinces, cultural performances such as Khon mask dance, musical performances by renowned artists, musical fountain, and the Buddha bathing ceremony on Thai New Year’s Day. (TNA)



































