Maya Bay on Phi Phi Island named the third ‘best beach in the world’ by Lonely Planet

The beaches of Thailand are in the spotlight again. The world-famous travel publication Lonely Planet has named 20 of the world’s best beaches, with Thailand’s Maya Bay coming in third. Maya Bay is a beach hidden behind a limestone cliff, part of Phi Phi Island, in Krabi, a southern province of Thailand. The stunning bay is surrounded by limestone cliffs and boasts turquoise water and silky soft sand.

The location became instantly famous throughout the world after the movie The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio, hit the cinemas in 2000. Maya Bay is a must-go beach surrounded by breathtaking nature.







Getting there: From neighboring Ko Phi Phi Don, take an early morning boat tour (20 minutes each way) to beat the crowds. Alternatively, it’s reachable by speedboat from Phuket and Krabi.

Lonely Planet’s top ten beaches in the world include the following:

The Pass, Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia; Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Maya Bay, Phi Phi Island, Krabi Province, Thailand; Mnemba Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania; Sarakiniko, Milos Islands, Greece; Chesterman Beach, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada; Cabo San Juan del Guía, Tyrona National Park, Colombia; Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles; Playa Balandra, La Paz BCS, Mexico; Punta Paloma, Tarifa, Cádiz, Spain.

Read more at https://www.lonelyplanet.com/articles/worlds-best-beaches
































