‘Mae Hong Son Model’ focuses on promoting sustainable agricultural practices

MAE HONG SON, Thailand – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is advancing the “Mae Hong Son Model,” a project focused on improving livelihoods and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Mae Hong Son province.

Deputy Minister Akara Prompow recently visited the province to review work progress at the Mae Hong Son Special Learning Center. The center converts maize leaves and cobs into biochar charcoal briquettes, which serve as cooking fuel, water filters, and soil enhancers. The initiative generates income for farmers and persons with disabilities while addressing environmental challenges such as air pollution and smog.







The model integrates measures to repurpose agricultural waste, enhance water management, and expand organic farming and livestock development. Core efforts include upgrading irrigation systems, promoting organic crops such as coffee and tiger-striped peanuts, and introducing sustainable livestock and fisheries practices.

As part of the 2025 Mae Hong Son Model, officials will focus on enhancing agricultural productivity through land development, infrastructure upgrades, and high-value crop and livestock production. The Royal Irrigation Department has been tasked with addressing water shortages by improving distribution systems and managing flood-affected areas to enable timely cultivation.

Akara also visited the Pai River Basin Development and Service Center, which supports local farmers with facilities for breeding aquatic species such as Salween catfish and processing livestock products. (NNT)









































