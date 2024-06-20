Thailand calls for release of hostages in Gaza

Thailand has maintained its stance on calling for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri recently reiterated this position, referring to the Cabinet’s approval in April of a joint statement demanding the release of all remaining hostages. These hostages have been detained for 200 days.

The statement also calls for additional humanitarian aid to Gaza and supports ongoing mediation efforts to repatriate citizens and bring peace and stability to the region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand released the statement alongside other supporting countries on April 25th.







The joint statement was revised to clarify its status as a leader-level statement and to include three more supporting countries, bringing the total to 18. The three nations are Brazil, Colombia, and Portugal.

Additional language was included to reflect the prolonged detention of hostages and international concerns for civilian safety in the area. These revisions did not alter the fundamental principles previously approved by the Cabinet.









The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Thailand, along with leaders of 17 other countries, prioritizes the safe release of hostages in Gaza, particularly Thai citizens.

The government is committed to taking all necessary actions, including collaborating with friendly nations, to ensure the prompt release of hostages. The Ministry will continue to closely monitor the situation. (NNT)





































