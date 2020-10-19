Lufthansa Group commences inbound passenger service to Bangkok

The Lufthansa Group Airlines Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines commenced carrying passengers on inbound flights to Bangkok starting as of 16 October until the end of November.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

“We’ve been looking forward to this day – we are grateful to the Thai government for granting us permission to resume inbound flights to Bangkok”, said Stefan Molnar, responsible for the Lufthansa Group Airlines business in Thailand. “Returning with all three premium brands clearly shows that even in these unprecedented times demand remains high for flights between Europe to Thailand, perhaps the most important market in Southeast Asia. With our flights we will be able to continue supporting Thailand as it reconnects with the world and is aiming to revive its trade and tourism industries.”

Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines are among the few airlines that never stopped operating between Bangkok and Europe since the Covid-19 situation emerged.









The flight schedule for in- and outbound flights until 24 October will offer customers 14 weekly flights between Thailand and Europe. This schedule will increase to 18 weekly flights from 25 October until 30 November:

Passengers can now make their bookings on Austrian.com , Lufthansa.com , SWISS.com or via travel agents.

Loading…

With immediate effect, all fares on flights with Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian can be rebooked several times free of charge – including, for example, the lowest light fare without checked baggage. In response to the pandemic, Lufthansa Group Airlines had already made a one-off free of charge rebooking possible in spring. The new regulation applies worldwide to all new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes. The Lufthansa Group airlines are thus meeting their customers’ needs for flexible travel arrangements to an even greater extent.

Travel requirements

Please note that current travel restrictions announced by the authorities of the Kingdom of Thailand will allow the following categories of passengers into Thailand conditionally:







Thai Nationals

Exempted Persons (permitted or invited by the Prime Minister of Chief Official)

Diplomats and International Organization Officers

Family of Thai Nationals

Non-Thai Nationals (Certificate of Residence Holders)

Work Permit Holders

Students

Foreigners with Medical Appointment

Foreigners under a Special Arrangement







Non-Thai nationals who are permitted to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement with a foreign country or have been granted permission by the Prime Minister.

Privilege Entry visa holder (Thailand Elite Member)

Long stay visa (Non-Immigrant Category O-A / O-X) holder

APEC card holder (for 8 economies’ passport holders travelling from their own economy: New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong)

Special Tourist Visa (Tourist Category STV) holder

Effective from 9 October 2020: Short stay visitor (Tourist visa Category TR single entry) and Non-Immigrant Category B for short visit

Loading…

Inbound passengers are required to present the following documents:

“Fit to Fly” health certificate (issued no more than 72 hours before departure)

RT-PCR test, indicating a negative COVID-19 test result (issued no more than 72 hours before departure)

Certificate of entry (COE) must be present at the time of check-in, immigration and with health authorities upon arrival in Bangkok.

Valid visa or re-entry permit

A confirmed Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ), self-paid hotel booking on the arrival date.

Passengers can select their ASQ from a list of approved hotels on com.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest information online at https://lufthansa.travel-regulations.com. for details before booking, as well as from other reliable sources such as the Royal Thai Embassies or Consulates and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.







Health and safety

The safety of its passengers and employees is a top priority for all Lufthansa Group Airlines. For this reason, industry-leading health and hygiene measures have been introduced along the entire travel chain:

All Lufthansa Group aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that continuously clean cabin air: all recirculated air is filtered and cleaned of impurities such as dust, bacteria and viruses. This is done to 40 percent of cabin air; 60 percent is added as fresh air from outside the aircraft. HEPA filter technology is also used in air conditioning systems for operating theaters. All cabin air is completely renewed approximately every 3 minutes, a much higher ventilation rate than is usual for other interiors and means of transport. In addition, the air flow in an aircraft cabin is from top to bottom. This means that the air conditioning system is designed to prevent longitudinal airflow in the cabin. All procedures throughout the entire travel chain have been and will continue to be reviewed to guarantee the maximum safety of everyone and will be based on the latest findings and hygiene standards of experts. In doing this, we of course continue to offer our customers as much comfort as possible.







The requirement to wear a mouth and nose mask from the time of boarding until disembarking from the aircraft is a central element of Lufthansa Group’s hygiene concept. We also have strict aircraft cleaning standards – for every single flight.

Boarding and deboarding are performed in a staggered manner to ensure social distancing and the onboard service is adapted to minimize interaction between guests and crew.

The Lufthansa Group airlines work closely with the airports in their home markets and in the destination countries like Thailand to ensure physical distancing and other hygiene measures. Lufthansa Group is also in continuous exchange with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and national authorities to promote the ongoing development and harmonization of health standards in air transport.











