Andrew J Wood receives Skål International President’s Award

Due to travel restrictions and COVID-19 health measures, Skål International for the first time in its history, executed a virtual Annual General Assembly for 2020.







Hosted via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube, this year’s Skål World President Peter Morrison led the Annual General Assembly on Saturday 17 October from his home in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Rijeka and Opatija, Kvarner Region, Croatia however, due to COVID-19, was cancelled.









President Peter announcing the Skål Special Awards for 2020 said so many were deserving and hoped that at club, national, area and all levels in Skål, committees would reward those most deserving in their regions.

He was pleased to announce he had dealt with his awardees throughout the year and all had ‘gone the extra mile’. The first awardee was Andrew J Wood, SKÅL Bangkok, Thailand.

President Peter went on to announce Steve Richter, SKÅL Washington, DC, USA and Juergen Steinmetz SkålDuesseldorf, Germany. All 3 were recognised by Peter Morrison with individual President’s Awards for their work in promoting Skål International globally.

Reacting to the award afterwards, Skål Bangkok President Andrew J Wood said, “I was delighted to have received the special recognition award from Skål International World President Peter Morrison.

“Skål is about friendship,” he added. “Doing business among friends, is the essence of Skål and the travel and tourism industry. With our regular meetings either locally or internationally, the ability to actively engaged with approximately 14,000 members across the globe, gives me many great opportunities for business and exchange of ideas. Particularly in today’s challenging not-so-normal environment,” he said.

Wood went onto to say, “Skålis a global movement, and I am so happy to be part of it. I am humbled to have received this recognition, it was a great surprise and honour!”

Wolfgang Grimm, Thailand’s SkålNational President, congratulated Andrew saying, “A well-deserved honour, I am immensely proud to see so many clubs achieving excellence, and grateful to Andrew our doyen and light tower in Skål Thailand”





In 2019 at the Miami Skål World Congress, Wood was awarded the coveted Membred’Honneur for his outstanding achievements over 29 years as a Skål member.

The Executive Board comprises one World President, two Vice Presidents and three Directors. Bill Rheaume from the Canadian Rockies in Canada is Skål’s new World President elect for 2021.

The successful assembly was conducted under the leadership of President Peter, and virtually moderated by Jean-François Coté, Skål International Quebec and International Councillor for Skål Canada. A record number of voting delegates actively participated in the Zoom AGA using their proprietary voting software during the annual elections and presentations.







Simultaneously the event was live streamed via YouTube so Skålleagues along with family and friends around the globe could observe all the proceedings live.

About Skål International

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the largest tourism association in the world and the only one representing all sectors of the Tourism Industry. With headquarters based in Malaga, Spain, Skål has membership on every continent in the world with 342 clubs across 102 countries and over 13,500 professional Manager and Executive members. Most of the largest Tourism Companies in the world are members of Skål.











