Thailand advancing ‘Soft Power’ strategy through film by adding value to national products and services

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is advancing its “Soft Power” strategy through film by combining creativity, innovation, and technology with Thailand’s cultural assets to add value to national products and services. Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol has stated that the film industry is key to this vision. The Culture Ministry, in cooperation with the Department of Cultural Promotion and the Subcommittee for Driving the Film Industry, is working to raise the profile of Thai cinema internationally.



In 2024, Thai films received recognition at major international festivals, including the New York Asian Film Festival, the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the Venice International Film Festival in Italy, and the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. In October, the Thai films “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” and “Regretfully At Dawn” were well-received at South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival, where the latter was selected as the festival’s opening film, affirming its prominent work in global cinema.







The Culture Ministry has developed strategies to support the Thai film industry across several areas, including support for local film production, talent development, and the promotion of film festivals both domestically and abroad to increase the competitiveness of Thai filmmakers.

Film festivals are considered a key growth driver for Thailand’s film sector, drawing local and international audiences while boosting commerce, investment, and tourism. Through increased government backing, Thailand’s Soft Power strategy is expected to leverage the success of Thai cinema as a means for cultural and economic development. (NNT)





































