Loy Krathong festival starts in Sukhothai, North Thailand

The Loy Krathong and Candle Festival of Sukhothai province started over the past weekend.

The festival attracted crowds of Thai and foreign tourists who experienced the historical atmosphere of the province amid cool weather. They flocked to the light and sound show on the glorious past and the present of Sukhothai which was once the capital of an ancient kingdom.







Another highlight is a beauty contest that will be concluded on Nov 8, the Loy Krathong day and the last day of the Loy Krathong and Candle Festival of Sukhothai.

In Bangkok, many people were buying materials to make Krathong (lotus-shaped receptacles) at Pak Khlong Talat market. They included fresh flowers and banana leaves and trunks. Krathong products made from dried bread and biscuits were also available. However, some shops continued to sell Krathong made from Styrofoam.







A vendor said that her sales increased ahead of the Loy Krathong festival this year because COVID-19 situations improved and people were resuming their activities and spending more. (TNA)










































