‘Amazing Night Light of Loi Krathong’ celebration in Bangkok’s riverside Santi Chai Prakan Public Park

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) opened the ‘Amazing Night Light of Loi Krathong’ celebration in the historic environs of Bangkok’s riverside Santi Chai Prakan Public Park. The event runs from 16.00 – 21.00 Hrs., through to 8 November, 2022.







One of Thailand’s most popular and most visually stunning annual festivals, Loi Krathong is celebrated during the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar. This year the festival is on Tuesday, 8 November, with celebrations taking place at various destinations throughout the kingdom.







Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT Deputy Governor Tourism Products and Business, said “Loi Krathong is one of Thailand’s most impressive cultural events, and so TAT has organised this Amazing Night Light of Loi Krathong celebration to promote distinctive Loi Krathong traditions of different destinations around the country.”

The three-day event features Thai cultural activities that reflect the unique Thai traditions and ways of life. Activities and workshops include displays and parades of the Loi Krathong traditions of Chiang Mai, Roi Et, Samut Songkhram, Sukhothai, and Tak, as well as the Rattanakosin era.

There are also DIY stations on krathong making with biodegradable materials, and stations on the traditional Thai way of life, including Royal Thai Cuisine cooking and floral garland making, and of course, floating krathongs on the mighty Chao Phraya River. (TAT)













































