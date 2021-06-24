Lower foreign tourist arrival and domestic spending topple Thailand’s growth potential

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) left its record low key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, but lowered its 2021 economic growth forecast, as the country struggles with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Thailand’s central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50% for the ninth straight meeting.







All 22 economists in a Reuters’ poll expect the BoT to remain on hold after three rate cuts last year.

Meanwhile, the BoT has again slashed the country’s economic growth forecast for this year, to 1.8% from an earlier projection of 3%, due to lower foreign tourist arrival estimates and lower domestic demand, due to the third wave of COVID-19. The central bank also cut the economic growth forecast for 2022 from 4.7% to 3.9%. (NNT)



















