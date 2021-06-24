One million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Thailand pass quality control tests

Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC) reports that one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm, which were ordered by Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) as an alternative to currently available options, have passed their quality control tests.







DMSC Director-General Dr Supakit Sirilak said on Wednesday that the first lot of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Thailand on 20 June. The department has conducted safety and quality checks, as required by a regulation which stipulates that all vaccines must be tested by the department before they are released for public use.

He said laboratory tests on the vaccine checked its safety and its physical and chemical appearance, to ensure they meet the standards set by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The DMSC has already issued a certificate so the vaccine can be released for distribution.







According to the CRA, the first lot of Sinopharm vaccines will be for recipients who registered on 14 and 15 June, while the CRA’s committees will allocate the rest of the vaccines once they know the exact amount that will be imported during July and August. (NNT)



















