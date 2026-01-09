Environment Ministry launches ‘Fun That Changes the World’ for National Children’s Day 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MRNE) has announced National Children’s Day 2026 activities under the theme “Fun That Changes the World,” with the main event set to take place at the fountain plaza in front of the Santi Maitri Building at Government House. Permanent Secretary Raweewan Bhuridej said the program will be held on Saturday, January 10, starting at 8 a.m.







The activities will encourage children and youth to take pride in their Thai identity while building awareness of environmental responsibility and climate change. The ministry said the program introduces young people to the value of nature through hands-on experiences that blend learning with enjoyment.

At the main venue, kids and families can enjoy interactive activities, including waste-sorting games, botany-themed learning challenges, and forest-themed play areas. Organizers said the activities are structured to build environmental awareness in an engaging and accessible way.

Free admission will also be offered from January 10 to 11 at seven zoos nationwide to children under 12 or under 135 centimeters in height. The participating sites are Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo, Khon Kaen Zoo, and the Elephant Kingdom Project in Surin province.

Free entry will also be available at five geological museums and the Phuket Aquarium, allowing children in provincial areas to explore natural resources in their local communities. (NNT)



































