Lopburi welcomes King Narai the Great Fair 2026 with call to wear traditional Thai dress

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Culture is inviting the public to dress in traditional Thai attire and join the King Narai the Great Fair 2026 in Lopburi province, an annual celebration now in its 38th year. The event commenced on February 14 at Phra Prang Sam Yot and King Narai’s Palace in the capital district, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presiding over the ceremony.







The fair features a wide range of cultural performances, including a light-and-sound show honoring King Narai and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, khon performances, and traditional folk entertainment showcasing Thailand’s linguistic and musical heritage. A contemporary percussion performance was also included to connect younger audiences with classical Thai music.

A cultural courtyard recreates a historical setting through food demonstrations under the “Taste of History” concept, presenting dishes influenced by foreign cultures during King Narai’s reign. Local vendors and community members offer traditional cuisine and products, while the Mon Market showcases crafts and lifestyles that reflect Lopburi’s ethnic communities.

Organizers are promoting the traditional Thai clothing campaign to encourage pride in Thai identity and participation in preserving cultural traditions. The fair commemorates King Narai the Great, who established a royal palace in Lopburi in 1666, making it the kingdom’s second capital and a key economic and diplomatic center. The celebration, running through Feb. 22, is expected to support cultural tourism while showcasing Thailand’s historic legacy. (NNT)



































