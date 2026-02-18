Cabinet backs tougher oversight of NGV bus licensing after safety and corruption concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has acknowledged proposals from the National Anti-Corruption Commission to tighten oversight of licensing procedures for public buses using compressed natural gas and natural gas, in response to concerns over safety gaps and potential corruption. The Ministry of Transport has been assigned to lead the effort to strengthen inspections and standardize safety requirements nationwide.







The NACC review was prompted by a 2024 NGV bus fire that uncovered irregularities in approval and inspection processes. Investigators found heavy reliance on document-based verification and instances in which inspection certificates were issued without physical vehicle checks, raising risks for passengers and the public.

Proposed reforms include revising vehicle usage and structural standards, tightening procedures for issuing and renewing operating licenses for non-regular bus services, and strengthening controls over vehicle modifications. Oversight of private inspection facilities and licensed professionals will be enhanced, with enforcement coordinated with the Royal Thai Police. Authorities will also develop a technology-based inspection system to integrate data, standardize certification, track modification histories, and maintain centralized records.



The Cabinet has also called for a public “Safety Rating List” to classify buses by compliance level, along with an online platform allowing passengers to verify vehicle status. Additional measures include continued training for operators and drivers, expanded use of monitoring systems such as IVMS, GPS, and CCTV, and improved complaint channels with tracking mechanisms. The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with coordinating with relevant agencies and submitting a progress report to the Cabinet Secretariat within 30 days. (NNT)



































