Bangkok moves ahead with Green Bridge overhaul linking Lumpini and Benjakitti Parks

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok is moving forward with a comprehensive transformation of the 1.6-kilometer “Green Bridge” corridor to create a continuous walking and cycling route between Lumpini and Benjakitti Parks. Officials said the project is a full modernization of the more than 20-year-old structure, turning it into safe, accessible transportation infrastructure for people of all ages and abilities.







The upgraded corridor allows pedestrians, joggers, and cyclists to travel seamlessly between the two major parks without the blind spots, isolated sections, and inadequate lighting that previously raised safety concerns. The design follows Universal Design principles to accommodate elderly residents, people with disabilities, and children. Improvements include enhanced landscaping, upgraded lighting systems, and clearly defined activity areas to encourage recreation and healthier lifestyles.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has structured the development around five elements: improved urban connectivity, inclusive access, new activity spaces, renewal of deteriorated areas, and stronger safety measures. The redesign separates lanes by function, providing a running track with impact-reducing surfaces, a dedicated bicycle lane, and a leisure walking path. The former elevated walkway will be converted into a linear park, with additional tree planting to increase shade and environmental quality.



Urban planners say the corridor will enhance links among Lumpini, Benjakitti, and nearby green spaces, extending toward Benchasiri Park, Chulalongkorn University, and the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal. Developed through consultations with local communities and institutions, the project is scheduled for completion by mid-2026 and is expected to serve as a model for future public space development across the capital. (NNT)



































