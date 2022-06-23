APEC tour features Bangkok’s Talat Noi

Talat Noi, a local community hidden in the vibrant and sleepless city of Bangkok, has been selected for the technical visit programme of the APEC Tourism Working Group’s delegates.

Talat Noi (the little market) is an old Chinese community on the east bank of the Chao Phraya River. It once served as a major port and disembarkation point of both goods and Chinese immigrants when river transportation was the capital’s lifeline.







Today, the area is reinventing itself as a “cool neighbourhood” where you can find colourful street art and chic cafes and stalls selling delicious Thai-Chinese local food from old-school noodles to Chinese snacks.

Follow this map for a one-day guide to discover your #AmazingNewChapters at Talat Noi, Bangkok. (TAT)



































































