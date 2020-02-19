Loei governor requests army support for Phu Kradueng National Park wildfire

LOEI – Loei governor has asked the Army to send tractors for creating firebreaks at the Phu Kradueng national park after the blaze damaged about 3,400 rai of forest.





Chaiwat Chuenkosum, the provincial governor convened a meeting with the head of Phu Kradueng national park, Sombat Pimprasit on Tuesday morning about forest fire prevention and rehabilitation of the Phu Kradueng’s pine forest.

After the meeting, they made a request to the army to send two tractors by the army aircraft to create firebreaks on Phu Kradueang.

Officials managed to contain the blaze but keep vigilant to prevent the fire from reigniting.

The head of the park said that tourist service area remains open. However, water supply for consumption is running low on the top of the mountain, where about 80 tourists are staying at the moment, he added.

