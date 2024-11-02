Local motorbike taxi driver harasses tourists hailing car transport via mobile app in Patong

PHUKET, Thailand – A local motorbike taxi driver in Patong has been accused of harassing two foreign tourists and forcing them out of a legally hailed taxi that they ordered via an app, November 2.

On November 1, social media shared footage from the taxi’s dashboard camera showing the encounter. The tourists had called for the taxi to take them to Phuket Airport, but upon entering the vehicle, a man in a blue vest, identified as a local motorbike taxi driver, attempted to prevent the passengers from closing the door and insisted they exit the taxi. The taxi driver explained that the tourists were legitimate customers who had called the taxi through the app, but the motorbike driver persisted in his demands.



The altercation escalated, with the taxi driver filming the exchange, during which the motorbike driver made dismissive remarks. The taxi driver insisted she was only following the app’s request, highlighting the ongoing issue of local taxi mafias in Phuket.

Commenters on social media expressed their frustration, pointing out that such incidents tarnish Phuket’s image as a tourist destination and calling for better regulation of transport services.







The taxi driver, identified as Ms. Ying (pseudonym), recounted that the incident occurred on the evening of October 31 at the Dolphin Parking Lot in Patong. She stated that while she was preparing to head home, her app notified her of a customer needing a ride to the airport. Upon arriving, the motorbike driver confronted her, accusing her of “stealing” his customers, despite the fact that the tourists had called her legally.

Ms. Ying has requested that authorities investigate the motorbike taxi driver’s behavior, especially since he appeared to be intoxicated during the incident. She emphasized that her vehicle was registered and operated legally, yet she faced harassment for providing legitimate service.