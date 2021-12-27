Lifeline extended to struggling Bangkok orphanage

Company staff of the Panthera Group, led by Dean Capewell its CEO, recently generously donated 6-months’ supply of food, personal and household necessities worth Baht 300,000 to Mahamek Home for Boys located in Sathorn, Bangkok.

The Mahamek Home for Boys is presently taking care of 160 underprivileged, disabled and abandoned growing boys between the ages of 4-18 years, who can consume more than 60 kilos of food a day.







As the orphanage has been in dire straits since the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has dried up funds and support from both local and international donors, it was with pure delight and excitement that the boys and Mr. Thannawat Pornnithidolwat, the Director of Mahamek Home for Boys and his staff saw trucks loaded with everything from 5,000 kg of rice to 500 toothbrushes and bottles of shampoo to boxes of sports equipment and stationery rolling up to their doorstep.

The Panthera Group is a leading integrated operator of hospitality, law, and marketing businesses in Thailand.





























