Pattaya after-hours Christmas party raided in Jomtien Beach

Chonburi police raided a Christmas party raging after hours at a Jomtien Beach restaurant.

About 100 people were packed into the Ma Ha Na art gallery and cafe on Jomtien Second Road when officers arrived around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 26. Plenty of alcohol was found despite bars technically being closed nationwide and restaurants forced to stop serving booze at 11 p.m.







The back of the building was decorated and divided into many hotel rooms on both sides. Each room has a large bed, but they were empty when officers entered.

The owner admitted he’d broken a variety of laws but said he took the chance because it was a private Christmas party with more customers than he’s had in ages.

The crowd, mostly Thai, had its usual complement of entitled brats, including a few that claimed their father was a provincial police deputy commander in Chiang Mai. They complained that Chonburi police ruined their fun, arrested their friends, and threatened to tattle to their daddy.





Chonburi police, falsely accused of raiding the party to collect a payoff, were unimpressed. The pompous youths were searched and police found on one an illegal electronic cigarette. So that was added to his charges.







































