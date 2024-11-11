Levels of PM2.5 dust increase in Bangkok and across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Check Dust application has reported elevated levels of PM2.5 dust across Thailand, with the highest levels recorded in Samut Sakhon province at 65.4 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) as of Monday morning (Nov 11). Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Pathom, and Amnat Charoen also recorded high levels, ranging from 57.6 to 60.5 µg/m³.

In total, 39 provinces are experiencing air quality in the orange zone, indicating pollution levels that may begin to impact health. Authorities advise the public to take precautions, including wearing masks outdoors, limiting time spent on strenuous outdoor activities, and monitoring for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, and eye irritation.







Vulnerable groups, such as young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, are advised to wear protective masks when outside, avoid intense outdoor activities, and seek medical advice as needed. Immediate medical attention is recommended if unusual symptoms arise, as these groups are more susceptible to the effects of PM2.5 exposure.

As pollution levels remain a concern, the public is urged to stay informed of daily air quality reports and adjust activities accordingly to protect their health. (NNT)





































