Interior Minister visits Koh Kood, assures residents of Thai sovereignty

TRAT, Thailand – Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul visited Koh Kood to listen to local concerns and reaffirm Thailand’s sovereignty over the island, Nov 11. Holding the Thai flag high, he assured both residents and tourists of the government’s commitment to the land, stating, “This government will never concede an inch of Thai territory.”

Minister Anutin, accompanied by Deputy Interior Minister Sabida Thaiseth, Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ansith Samphantharat, and ministerial secretary Traisulee Traisaranakul, met with the residents of Ban Khlong Mad, a coastal community engaged in both fishing and tourism. The delegation was warmly received by Trat’s governor, Koh Kood’s district chief, local government officials, and local MPs and senators.



One notable meeting was with a 92-year-old local, Sawong Rampai, affectionately known as “Gong.” Anutin emphasized the visit’s purpose: “Today, it’s not about politics; it’s about our nation and supporting the people.” Gong voiced his concerns over land rights, requesting government assistance to allow residents secure access to land they’ve long occupied. Koh Kood’s vice-governor clarified that the island is state land under the Treasury Department, and over 100 families could potentially secure land rights through proper documentation.

Anutin further inquired about the island’s water and electricity infrastructure, with local officials explaining that while many use groundwater, power reliability remains an issue for some businesses.







Addressing national concerns, Anutin affirmed that Koh Kood is part of Thailand under the Thai-French Treaty. He urged officials to bolster local confidence, emphasizing, “No government—this one or any future one—would give up even an inch of Thai land. We should focus on boosting the area’s economy, not entertaining baseless worries.”

Throughout Koh Kood, the Thai flag adorned every home. On a symbolic note, Anutin held up two Thai flags over his head on a bridge, demonstrating his pride and commitment to the island’s people and Thailand’s sovereignty. (TNA)

































