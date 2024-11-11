Cool morning temperatures hit Northern and Northeastern Thailand; hot and mild wind at night in Pattaya

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has reported that a cold air mass from China is covering Northern and Northeastern Thailand, bringing cool morning temperatures with lows between 17–21°C in lowland areas and 9–16°C on mountain peaks.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, the department advises residents in upper Thailand to be mindful of fluctuating weather conditions for their health. Meanwhile, a monsoon trough over southern Thailand and northern Malaysia, combined with moderate northeasterly winds across the upper Gulf of Thailand and upper Southern Thailand, is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of the South. Residents should be on high alert for possible flash floods and runoff, especially near slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas.



Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea are moderate, reaching 1-2 meters in the Gulf and around 1 meter in the Andaman Sea. Thunderstorms may cause waves to exceed 2 meters. Boaters in these regions should exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Meanwhile, Typhoon “Yinxing” has weakened to a strong tropical storm over the northern South China Sea, with a forecasted path toward Hainan Island, China, and the central coast of Vietnam between November 11-12. The storm is expected to weaken further to a depression and then to a low-pressure area, posing no direct threat to Thailand. Travelers to affected regions are advised to monitor weather conditions.







Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Partly cloudy skies, temperatures between 23–25°C, highs of 33–35°C, with northeasterly winds of 10-20 km/h.

Northern Thailand: Cool mornings with lows of 18–21°C and highs of 31–34°C. Mountain peaks are chilly, with lows of 9–15°C. Northeasterly winds of 10-15 km/h.

Northeastern Thailand: Cool mornings, with lows of 17–21°C and highs of 32–34°C. Mountain peaks are cool to cold, with lows of 12–16°C. Northeasterly winds of 10-25 km/h.

Central Thailand: Cool mornings with lows of 22–24°C and highs of 32–34°C. Northeasterly winds of 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Thailand: Partly cloudy with light showers in some areas. Lows of 22–25°C and highs of 33–35°C. Northeasterly winds of 15-35 km/h. Seas with 1-meter waves, up to 1–2 meters offshore, and over 2 meters in stormy areas.



Southern Thailand (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Lows of 23–25°C, highs of 31–34°C, with northeasterly winds of 15-35 km/h. Gulf waves are 1-2 meters, exceeding 2 meters in storms.

Southern Thailand (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Lows of 24–25°C, highs of 30–35°C, with easterly winds of 15-30 km/h. Seas with 1-meter waves, exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas. (TNA)





































