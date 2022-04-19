Leader of the Democrat Party apologizes for Prinn’s case

Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party, and its executive board apologized to society for sexual allegations against its former deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi.

Mr Jurin who is also a deputy prime minister told a press conference that he was extremely sorry and apologized for the issue concerning the personnel of the party.



“As the incident occurs when I am the party leader, I must inevitably take responsibility. I and the executive board of the party will do our best to solve the problem. The party’s stance is against sexual harassment and any abuse of children, women and family members,” he said.

The Democrat Party would not protect Mr Prinn or try to influence the justice system. It would set up a committee to investigate Mr Prinn’s issue although he already resigned from the party, Mr Jurin said. He promised that his party would carefully check the backgrounds of its recruits.







Mr Jurin also said that he resigned from two committees in the government to prevent negative impacts. One is a committee promoting gender equality and the other supervising policies and strategies on women’s statuses.

Nine more people filed police complaints against former Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi on Monday alone, accusing him of sexual misconduct, bringing the total number of accusers to 14. (TNA)

































