Lawyer to leave late Thai actress Tangmo’s mother due to different standpoints on the case

Lawyer Decha Kittiwitthayanan said he had reasons to end his services for the mother of late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and warned pictures in Tangmo’s mobile phone could damage well-known people.

Mr Decha said he decided to terminate his services for Panida Sirayootyotin, the mother of the late actress, because they had different standpoints on the case of Tangmo. Interrogators attributed the death to recklessness but the mother believed her daughter was murdered, the lawyer explained.



He also said he could not tolerate Ms Panida for her delivery of Tangmo’s mobile phone to another person, Bang Jack, and later Tangmo’s pictures were released and caused damage. Ms Panida had earlier claimed that the phone had remained with her and that was unacceptable, the lawyer said.

Moreover, Ms Panida told him to take legal action against lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd and was frustrated with him because he refused to do so against Mr Sittra who was a friend of his. That was the last straw, Mr Decha said.







He said he would continue with his services for Ms Panida until the Tangmo case reached court and that he had no hard feelings.

Mr Decha added it was extremely dangerous that Tangmo’s phone was with Bang Jack because it contained more than 30 private pictures of well-known people including the rich, business people and politicians. They could be used for blackmail, he said. (TNA)

































