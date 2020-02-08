Last group of Chinese tourists on Koh Samui return to China

SURAT THANI – The last group of Chinese tourists on Koh Samui has returned to China after their extended stays due to the coronavirus outbreak.





A Chengdu Airlines flight carried 85 Chinese tourists from Koh Samui to Chengdu of China’s Sichuan province on Tuesday night.

Many tourists told MCOT reporters they still wanted to stay longer out of concerns over the epidemic of the new coronavirus.

Health officials at Samui Airport scanned all outbound and inbound travelers with thermal scanners.

Samui Airport staffers greeted the tourists as they were boarding the airplane, wishing them well and inviting them to take vacation on the island again.

A number of Chinese tourists on Koh Samui had extended their visas since the Chinese New Year to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus.