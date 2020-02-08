Chinese patient in Chiang Mai recovers from Coronavirus

CHIANG MAI – A 28-year-old coronavirus patient from China’s Hubei province is recovering from the infection while being treated at a hospital in Chiang Mai.





The man was found to have the virus and admitted to Maharaj Nakhorn Chiang Mai Hospital two weeks ago after travelling to the northern city which is a popular tourist destination among Chinese tourists.

Dr. PoramesVinijjakul said in a press briefing on Thursday that the hospital had conducted virological checks three times before confirming him as the first coronavirus case in Chiang Mai.

The patient had been gradually recovering from pneumonia and the overall condition improved, he said, adding that the hospital waited for another test to ensure he had fully recovered.

Chiang Mai health officials and hospitals have exercised caution to prevent the spread of the virus as the province is monitoring about 60 people in a quarantine environment.

In Thailand, there have been 25 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection; nine of them have been recovered and discharged from hospitals.