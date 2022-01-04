Laos launches Molacovir to treat COVID-19 patients

According to the Vientiane Times, Molacovir, which is used to treat COVID-19, is the commercial name used in Laos for the drug Molnupiravir, which was originally developed by Emory University in the United States. US-based biotech company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics then received the rights to develop the drug in partnership with Merck & Co.







The Laotian government has since obtained the rights to produce the drug commercially, with production officially approved in November 2021 and beginning the following month.

All production of Molacovir, including clinical trials, is carried out under the supervision of the World Health Organization.



To be eligible for treatment, a patient must be infected with COVID-19, be over the age of 18 and show only early symptoms with no pneumonia or breathing difficulties.

Eligible patients will each receive 40 pills, which together sell in Laos for about 400,000 kip (1,185 baht), or around 30 baht per pill. (NNT)



























