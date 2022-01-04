Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok opens walk-in Pfizer vaccinations

Rajavithi Hospital is now allowing walk-in visits for people to receive 1st, 2nd and booster injections using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a daily rate of 200 jabs until supplies run out.







The conditions for the inoculations are as follows:

1st dose for people aged 12 and over who have never been vaccinated. All nationalities accepted. 2nd dose to replace second AstraZeneca or Sinovac injections from another hospital. On a voluntary basis. 3rd dose for those who have received two AstraZeneca jabs for 90 days or more, or were mixed and matched between Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines and the AstraZeneca or Pfizer shots for 90 days or more, or received two full doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines for four weeks or more.

The vaccination period runs from January 4-28 (except on January 20-21 and public holidays) from 8:00AM to 2:00PM. (NNT)



























