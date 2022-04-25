Landbridge project linking Andaman coast and Gulf of Thailand moves forward

A recent meeting of the Southern Economic Corridor project linking transportation in the Andaman coast and the Gulf of Thailand, also known as the Landbridge project, has selected the locations for two key piers.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said a consultant company suggested Leam Ao Ang in Ranong province for the Andaman coast and Leam Riw in Chumphon province for the Gulf.



According to the consultant company, the two areas have the capacity to handle more than 20 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods, with the potential to double that capacity in the future.

The minister has asked the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning and the consultant company to further study plans on handling goods. He has also tasked them with increasing the competitiveness of the two piers in the Landbridge project and elsewhere in the country. These include piers for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), the Melaka Gateway in Malaysia and the Dara Sakor in Cambodia.







Additionally, Minister Saksayam said his ministry is looking to introduce laws that would facilitate the establishment of the Southern Economic Corridor. It is also working to amend a 2018 law governing the expansion of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and a 2019 law about co-investment in the EEC between the government and private sector.

The ministry is also planning to hold roadshow events abroad to attract more investors for the Landbridge project. (NNT)

































