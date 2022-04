An Indian tourist said he had a fat gold necklace stolen when he was tagged-teamed by a pair of Pattaya street hustlers.

Identified only as “Kumar”, the tourist said he was walking on Second Road April 21 when he was accosted by a Thai woman and a transgender prostitute, who hugged him while propositioning him.



The Indian declined and the pair scooted off. Only afterward did Kumar realize his 16-ounce gold necklace worth 33,000 baht was gone.

Police are investigating.