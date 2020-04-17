Easing restrictions in Thailand will be considered next week

The government will next week consider easing restrictions that have been imposed to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) while the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against quick transition.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said that people were asking the government to ease disease control measures as the number of new COVID-19 patients was increasing at a slower rate and they had economic problems.

WHO already warned that if restrictions were eased too fast, such transition would lead to the second round of the pandemic, he said.







“The lockdown can be lifted if the disease is controlled locally, health systems are able to detect and treat patients, risks are minimized in highly vulnerable places such as elderly care homes, schools, offices and public places have efficient disease prevention measures, risks from inbound travelers can be managed, and communities have knowledge, are cooperative and are supported to continue with their life in a changed environment after the outbreak,” Dr Taweesin said, referring to WHO’s criteria for countries to meet before easing their restrictions.

Thailand met many criteria and still needed people’s cooperation on some criterion, he said.

Medical personnel, academics, administrators and concerned parties were preparing relevant information for Prime Minister and CCSA director Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to make a decision on easing restrictions, Dr Taweesin said.

“If everyone cooperates, strictly maintains new habits including wearing masks and social distancing, the government will be aware of the change and gradually relax measures. The issue will be considered next week,” he said. (TNA)





