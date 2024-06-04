Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 to enhance Thailand’s capabilities in trade and economic growth

Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) Chairman Chayatan Phromsorn recently led a detailed inspection and workshop at Laem Chabang Port to oversee the advancement of its critical Phase 3 development. The development phase is key for boosting the port’s infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency of the Single Rail Transfer Operator system, anticipated to markedly improve the linkage between sea and rail container transport.

During their visit, the delegation reviewed operations at Hutchison Ports Thailand's Terminal D, noting the adoption of autonomous electric trucks, a move in line with the Green Transport policy aimed at boosting sustainability.







The land reclamation work, vital for the port’s expansion, has also accelerated, with the contractor consortium CNNC increasing its excavation rate to 2.3 million cubic meters per day. Although this project component, scheduled to complete Area F1 by July, has experienced some delays.

Chayatham has directed PAT executives to maintain rigorous standards and keep the project on track. The objective is to transition the newly reclaimed areas to concessionaires for further development, integrating them into Thailand's broader strategy to establish itself as a regional logistics hub.







Chayatham also stressed the importance of updating the strategic master plans for PAT and Laem Chabang Port. The strategic revision will involve partnerships with top international port authorities to formulate action plans that meet global standards and align with national policies, ultimately enhancing Thailand's capabilities in trade and economic growth through sophisticated logistics and transport networks. (NNT)
















































