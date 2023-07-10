Laem Chabang Port Customs Office cracks down on illegal animal imports

The Customs Department, in cooperation with relevant agencies, recently conducted an inspection of 161 containers and found illicit animal carcasses along with unauthorized pork imports. The operation was part of a broader crackdown on illegal animal imports.

The investigation was led by Nunthita Sirikup, Deputy Director-General of the Customs Department. Joining her were representatives from the Laem Chabang Port Customs Office, the Department of Special Investigation, the Department of Livestock Development, the Royal Thai Police, the National Farmers Council, and the National Swine Raisers Association. The operation found abandoned containers filled with frozen pork at the Laem Chabang Port in Si Racha district of Chonburi province.







The inspection revealed that all seized animal carcasses originated from abroad without clear provenance or requisite health or veterinary certifications. This lack of transparency gravely risks exposing consumers and local farmers to disease and contaminants, potentially inflicting substantial damage on Thailand’s livestock industry and the wider economy.







In response, the Customs Department has lodged a formal complaint with the Central Investigation Bureau, urging legal proceedings against the offenders, including any affiliated entities and individuals. The case, involving the unauthorized importation of animals or animal carcasses, has been accepted by the Department of Special Investigation as a special case.

Additionally, the Customs Department has instructed the Chonburi Animal Quarantine Station, under the Department of Livestock Development, to promptly destroy the seized frozen pork products following the completion of the inspections. (NNT)

















