Krabi’s most sought after destination: Koh Phi Phi

Krabi is among the most well-known provinces in Thailand, and there is good reason for it. The area’s pure beauty comprises picturesque beaches, overflowing seafood buffets, incredible limestone caves, and various activities to keep visitors of all interests entertained.

One of the most famous attractions in Krabi is Wat Tham Suea, also known as the Tiger Cave Temple. This 278-metre-high temple, constructed in 1973, requires comfortable shoes as it takes 1,237 steps to get to the top. However, the views from atop the temple are worth the effort it takes to get there, especially for the sunsets.







Down below, the beaches in Krabi province are known for their crystal-clear waters, ideal for snorkeling, as well as the year-round breeze that blankets the beachside areas that make up Krabi town. Among the most famous beaches in Krabi are Railey and Ao Nang.

Photography gurus are also often drawn to Thung Tiao Forest Natural Park, which is considered one of the hidden natural wonders of Krabi. One such wonder is the famous Emerald Pool, a spring-fed “lagoon” that allows visitors to swim in chilly emerald green waters while absorbing the natural wonders of the surrounding forests and their diverse wildlife.

Finding Koh Phi Phi

One of the most famous designations in Krabi province – and all of Thailand – is Koh Phi Phi, which is an area made up of 6 islands that are a part of the Hat Nopparat Thara-Ko Phi Phi National Park. This island group is positioned 40 kilometres southwest of Khlong Jirad Pier in Krabi and 50 kilometres from Rassada Pier in Phuket.

From the mid-to-late 1940s, Koh Phi Phi was settled by Muslim fishermen and thrived as a seafood export location in the following decades. Eventually, as more people learned about the beauty of the island and its natural resources, it was developed into a coconut plantation – the traces of which can still be seen today by walking down any beach on the island.







The archipelago’s main island is Koh Phi Phi Don, which is where most tourists arrive at Ton Sai Pier. One of the first things that visitors to the island will notice is that there are no cars or large roads on Ko Phi Phi. Instead, in addition to long beaches, small footpaths are made only for pedestrians, cyclists, and administrative motorcycles. The lack of roads and cars is a part of the unforgettable charm of Ko Phi Phi, especially for visitors coming from more populated, noisy areas like Bangkok.

While on Phi Phi, the abounding silence allows visitors to take in the sea’s sounds and the liveliness of the natural habitats happening throughout the island.

Phi Phi is home to the iconic Maya Bay, which was put on the map by the Hollywood blockbuster The Beach, filmed around the bay in 1999. The bay is housed by 100-metre-tall limestone rocks that shelter it from the sea winds making it one of the most peaceful areas to visit in Phi Phi. Visitors to the island regularly take long-tail boats to the bay to snorkel and bask while surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery in all of Thailand.









In addition to snorkeling, many visitors to Phi Phi come to the island to get PADI certified. Koh Phi Phi Don, also known as “the big island,” has over 10 dive shops and schools for guests to choose from when taking their PADI certification course.

For visitors looking to have a memorable celebration, travelling to Phi Phi is a guaranteed way to have an unforgettable New Year. Every New Year’s Eve, thousands of people gather on the beaches at Koh Phi Phi Don to view one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in the Andaman Sea. This secluded event in the middle of the ocean is unlike any other New Year’s celebration in the Kingdom. It is free of charge for all visitors staying on the island.





























