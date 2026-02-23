Krabi launches ‘Save Maya, Save Pakarang’ to boost sustainable tourism and marine conservation

KRABI, Thailand – Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, together with the Andaman Natural Resources Conservation Foundation and network partners, launched the “Save Maya, Save Pakarang” project. The initiative aims to promote sustainable tourism and marine conservation in the Andaman Sea.







Krabi Governor Angkoon Silathewakul presided over the opening ceremony at the Hat Noppharat Thara activity grounds. The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Samran Sinthong, representing the Senate’s Extraordinary Commission on the Protection and Consolidation of the Monarchy, and Protected Areas Regional Office 5 Director Surasak Anuson.

​The project included educational and environmental activities. These featured a conservation forum, where park directors and environmental experts led a panel discussion on natural resource preservation. Learning stations were also set up to raise awareness among local residents and youth about marine conservation.



The initiative is dedicated to fulfilling the Royal initiatives to conserve and restore Thailand’s marine resources. After the opening ceremony, participants traveled to the world-renowned Maya Bay to engage in hands-on restoration efforts, including planting coastal trees to rehabilitate the shoreline ecosystem and installing mooring buoys. These buoys serve to organize maritime tourism and prevent anchor damage to sensitive coral reefs.

This collaborative effort highlights the commitment of government agencies, the private sector, educational institutions, and civil society to ensuring the long-term sustainability of Krabi’s natural heritage. (NNT)



































