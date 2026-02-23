Jeeno Thitikul claims historic first home victory at Honda LPGA Thailand 2026

By Pattaya Mail
World No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul celebrates after sealing a dramatic one-shot victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club Old Course, earning her first LPGA title on home soil and her eighth career win, ahead of Japan’s Chisato Iwai.

BANGKOK, Thailand – World No. 1 golfer Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul secured her first home-soil title with a historic victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2026, following a thrilling finish at Siam Country Club Old Course.

On the final day, Thitikul shot a 4-under-par round with six birdies and two bogeys, finishing at 24-under-par (264) over four days. She edged out Japan’s Chisato Iwai by one stroke, earning her eighth LPGA Tour title and a prize of $270,000 (approximately 8.5 million baht).



Reflecting on her win, Jeeno said that although this was not a major championship, the victory was especially meaningful because it was achieved in Thailand.

Meanwhile, former champion Ariya “May” Jutanugarn delivered a strong final round, shooting 7-under-par to finish at 18-under-par overall and tie for eighth place with South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi. (NNT)















