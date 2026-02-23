Jeeno Thitikul claims historic first home victory at Honda LPGA Thailand 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – World No. 1 golfer Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul secured her first home-soil title with a historic victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2026, following a thrilling finish at Siam Country Club Old Course.

On the final day, Thitikul shot a 4-under-par round with six birdies and two bogeys, finishing at 24-under-par (264) over four days. She edged out Japan’s Chisato Iwai by one stroke, earning her eighth LPGA Tour title and a prize of $270,000 (approximately 8.5 million baht).







Reflecting on her win, Jeeno said that although this was not a major championship, the victory was especially meaningful because it was achieved in Thailand.

Meanwhile, former champion Ariya “May” Jutanugarn delivered a strong final round, shooting 7-under-par to finish at 18-under-par overall and tie for eighth place with South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi. (NNT)



































