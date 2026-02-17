KONVY partners Italian trade agency to bring premium ‘Made in Italy’ brands to Thai shoppers

BANGKOK, Thailand – KONVY, Thailand’s leading beauty and lifestyle e-commerce platform, has officially entered into a Partnership Agreement with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the official government agency supporting the international expansion of Italian businesses, to introduce high-quality Italian brands and products to Thai consumers through marketing activities and campaigns throughout 2026 on the KONVY platform.

This collaboration aims to make authentic premium “Made in Italy” products more accessible to Thai consumers across beauty, lifestyle, and consumer categories, particularly women aged 18–45, KONVY’s core user base. This strategic partnership is dedicated to expanding the presence of high-quality Italian brands within the Thai market throughout 2026







Under the agreement, KONVY and ITA will collaborate on a series of marketing initiatives designed to increase awareness and drive trial of Italian products across multiple categories. These initiatives will leverage KONVYs digital ecosystem, including in-app campaigns, exclusive promotions, curated content, and storytelling that highlights the quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity of “Made in Italy” products.

Mr. Qing Liang Huang, Co-Founder of KONVY International Co., Ltd., said: “This partnership with the Italian Trade Agency marks another important milestone for KONVY in bringing high-quality international products to Thai consumers. We are committed to enabling shoppers to easily discover and purchase authentic Italian brands in one trusted destination through a reliable online shopping experience. With our strong platform, consumer insights, and digital marketing expertise, we are confident in supporting the sustainable growth of Italian brands in Thailand.”



Mrs. Paola Guida, Italian Trade Commissioner to Thailand, added: “KONVY is a strategic partner with strong digital capabilities and a deep understanding of Thai consumer behavior. Our collaboration will enable Italian brands to reach new customer segments and achieve sustainable growth in Thailand through a trusted and effective e-commerce platform. This marks an important step in connecting Italian businesses with the Thai market through digital channels, creating new business opportunities while offering Thai consumers greater access to high-quality premium products.”





KONVY users can look forward to an elevated shopping experience featuring a wide range of premium “Made in Italy” products across beauty and lifestyle categories, carefully curated and guaranteed authenticity.

For more information, please visit https://konvy.me/3Okqtds (NNT)



































