Chiang Mai kicks off 2026 Lunar New Year Festival as tourism rebounds strongly

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Chiang Mai launched its 2026 Lunar New Year celebrations on Tuesday, transforming the historic Warorot Market area into a “Year of the Golden Horse” cultural landmark.

The festival, featuring a grand lion dance from Tha Phae Gate and a 20-meter lantern tunnel, aims to preserve Thai-Chinese traditions while driving the city’s tourism and economic recovery.

Key highlights include high-pole dragon and lion dances, the “Mr. and Miss Chinatown” pageants, and a new Thai-Chinese fusion cooking contest.







Visitors, many dressed in traditional red qipaos, also gathered at the shrine of Cai Shen, the God of Fortune, to receive consecrated gold sheets for luck and visit a pavilion honoring Her Majesty the late Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects over 200,000 visitors from Feb. 14–18, generating more than 1.2 billion baht (about $38 million).

This growth is bolstered by a surge in Chinese tourism, with Chiang Mai International Airport recording over 180 extra and chartered flights from mainland China and Taiwan this month, signaling a strong return of traveler confidence to Northern Thailand. (TNA)













































