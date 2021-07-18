Koh Samui hotels and resorts welcome at least 1,000 foreign tourists July-August

After two weeks of the Phuket Sandbox program, it has generated over 500 million baht for the country. The government now expects that the similar “Samui Plus Model” will do as well as Phuket, welcoming over 1,000 foreign tourists in a month.

The spokesperson of the Center for Economic Situation Administration tasked with monitoring the impact of COVID-19 economically, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed today that the Prime Minister appreciated all sectors that are part of welcoming foreign tourists to Samui island, Phangan island, Koh Tao island and Surat Thani under the Samui Plus model.







According to spokesperson Thanakorn, between July 15 and August 15, around 1,000 foreign tourists will join the Samui Plus Model expected to generate about 180 million baht.

At the same time, other destinations will gradually open after the Samui Plus Model such as Phiphi island, Railay Beach and Koh Ngai island in Krabi and Khao Lak and Koh Yao island in Phang Nga.

After that in September, provinces like Chonburi-Pattaya, and Chiang Mai will invite visitors to join them, while Buriram as the host of Moto GP will reopen as well. (NNT)























