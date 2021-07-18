Thai armed forces set up more field hospitals to accommodate border surging cases

Security agencies have been urged to maintain stringent border controls and restrictions on population movements in a COVID-19-related meeting, with the armed forces now called on to set up more field hospitals to accommodate the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Defense has ordered the armed forces to set up field hospitals to cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases, and for security agencies to maintain stringent measures along the borders.







The Ministry of Defense Spokesman, Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said on Saturday that Deputy Minister of Defense Gen Chaichan Changmongkol has held a meeting with the Internal Security Operations Command, agencies under the Ministry of Defense, the armed forces, and the Royal Thai Police via video conference, where he urged these agencies to continue strictly enforcing COVID-19 containment measures.



The meeting emphasized the screening of people arriving at border crossings, and the suppression of illegal entries. Over the last week, security agents have arrested 248 people entering Thailand illegally; they are Laotian – 110 people, Cambodian – 69 people; Myanmar – 25 people, and four Chinese people.

In the meeting, agencies were urged to enforce stringent movement control measures, with security officials actively on site at 606 construction camps in Bangkok, and 88 road checkpoints set up to prevent unauthorized travels.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces has received a request to find suitable locations within military bases to set up more field hospitals, especially in the 10 maximum and serious control provinces, as well as to deploy military doctors, volunteers, and vehicles on proactive testing missions and patient transport. (NNT)



















