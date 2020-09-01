‘Knot’ the only white rhino at Songkhla Zoo, southern Thailand

Everyone is invited to enjoy the cuteness of a white rhino, which is tame and likes to be close to people, at Songkhla zoo.







‘Knot’ is the name of this white rhino. It is becoming a highlight of Songkhla Zoo. Visitors are able to feed and touch it closely. Knot has been well-raised and it is familiar with humans.







White rhinos are the largest land mammal, after elephants. They are found in southern Africa. The white rhino population has greatly reduced, like other rhino species. Their average life expectancy is about 46 – 50 years. The length from head to tail is 3-5 meters. They weigh 2-3 tons.

In Thailand, people can see three white rhinos at Khao Kheaw Open Zoo, one at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, two at KhonKaen Zoo and one ‘Knot’ at Songkhla Zoo. (NNT)











