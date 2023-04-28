KMITL holds ‘Innovation Expo 2023’ to support Thai innovation

King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) has organized the “KMITL Innovation Expo 2023” under the theme “World Towards Sustainability Together” to support Thai innovation on the global stage and sustainability. The expo, held from April 27 to 29, showcased 1,111 world-class innovations and research achievements from Thai individuals and KMITL. It also included 126 workshops and a forum for knowledge exchange.







One of the highlights of the expo was the 3.3-meter eVTOL unmanned aerial vehicle, which is capable of vertical takeoff and landing powered by electricity. This hybrid of drone and helicopter technology is the first of its kind in Thailand and was used to survey and photograph over 10 million rai of forest and national parks, update resource and map data, and manage disasters and the environment. The achievement was a result of research by the International Aviation Industry College and KMITL, in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, supported by the Digital Economy and Society Development Fund.







Assoc. Prof. Dr. Komsan Maleesee, President of KMITL, said that the “KMITL Innovation Expo 2023” event was a collaborative effort of KMITL and Thai individuals to promote innovation on the global stage. He added that KMITL has agreed to collaborate with five major sectors, including space technology, organic agriculture, food innovation, new era learning, and collaboration for Digital University.

KMITL has joined forces with the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) and the Excellence Center for Space Technology and Research (ECSTAR) to launch a small satellite through a Low Earth Orbit Satellite Constellation project. KMITL has also partnered with the EarthSafe Foundation and Mitrapol Company to promote organic agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

KMITL aims to lead the way in food innovation by combining food engineering and food industry technologies to create innovative and appealing cuisine that caters to different groups’ needs. Additionally, KMITL’s Lifelong Learning Center (KLLC) has signed an MOU with five organizations to promote self-discovery and self-improvement among students and participants in KMITL’s various training courses.







KMITL’s Data Management Center (KDMC) has partnered with a consortium to develop KMITL into a Digital University, with the goal of empowering staff for the digital world and improving management efficiency through intelligent management of personnel and financial processes. The collaboration aims to enhance the capacity of KMITL’s personnel.

The opening ceremony of the expo was presided over by Privy Council President Gen Surayud Chulanont, and KMITL Board of Directors President Professor Emeritus Dr. Kittipong Kittiyarak. Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Adjunct Professor Anek Laothamatas also gave a special speech on “Thai Innovation to the Global Stage” at the Chao Phraya Surawongse Conference Hall. (NNT)































