Khon Kaen Airport expects 5 million yearly passengers

Authorities are expecting Khon Kaen Airport to handle 5 million annual passengers after its expansion is officially completed next month.

With a 2-billion-baht budget approved by the Cabinet in 2017, the expansion includes the renovation and construction of passenger terminals, as well as parking buildings, to facilitate more passengers.







A newly constructed terminal building will be connected to the renovated structure, allowing the airport to handle 2,000 passengers per hour or 5 million per year.

Last year, Khon Kaen Airport reported 1.4 million passengers on around 10,000 flights, representing increases of 150% and 123%, respectively, over the same period in 2021.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said the airport expansion is part of the government’s eight-year national strategy to strengthen Thailand’s transportation network.

Thailand is expected to receive 27.5 million foreign arrivals this year, up from 21.5 million projected earlier, helped by more tourist arrivals from China. (NNT)



























