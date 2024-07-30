Over 1,500 residents in Chanthaburi affected by days of heavy rainfall and floods

The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Capt. Thamanat Prompow, has visited the flood-affected provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused severe flooding, impacting thousands of residents and damaging extensive agricultural land.

The minister emphasized the need for all agencies to closely monitor the situation and be prepared to assist those in need.







In Chanthaburi alone, over 1,500 people from 600 households have been affected, and one fatality has been reported. The floods have damaged several bridges and culverts.

Local authorities have distributed relief supplies to the affected communities and provided financial assistance to the family of the deceased.

The minister instructed the Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department to oversee water management in both provinces and to learn from the experiences of Trat in addressing similar crises.

He also ordered agricultural officials to assess the damage to crops, livestock, and fisheries and to coordinate government assistance for affected farmers.







Chanthaburi Raises Flood Alert to Red

The flood situation in Chanthaburi remains critical, with water levels continuing to rise. Authorities have raised the flood alert level to red, warning residents living near the Chanthaburi River to be on high alert and move valuables to higher ground.

Low-lying areas and agricultural land have been inundated, particularly in the districts of Makham, Mueang Chanthaburi, Khlung, and Pong Nam Ron.









Over 33,000 households have been affected, and more than 41,000 rai approximately 6,595 hectares of agricultural land has been damaged.

While conditions in some areas have improved, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, especially in the economic center of Chanthaburi and along the Chanthaburi River. The red flag alert is a precautionary measure to minimize losses and ensure a swift recovery. (TNA)











































