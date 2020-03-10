Khao San and other ‘Songkran’ festivals in Bangkok in talks this week

BANGKOK– The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will decide this week whether to cancel an annual water splashing festival in the capital scheduled to be held in April.







A BMA spokeswoman said the BMA will invite business entrepreneurs in Bangkok’s popular destinations such as Khao San Road, Santichaiprakan Park, Silom Road and the Siam Square for discussions on the issue.

It is expected that the final decision will be made soonthis week.

Concerned officials in several provinces have already cancelled the Songkran this year after they fear that the coronavirus could be easily spread among a large gathering of revelers.

Piyabut Jiwaramonaikul, president of the Khao San Road business enterprise association said that it was still unclear whether the Songkran celebrations on Khao San Road and nearby areas would be cancelled or not.

