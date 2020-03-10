TAT: Notification of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on COVID-19 control measures

Bangkok, 09 March, 2020 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform tourists, international and local, of the measures issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on “Practical Guidelines for the Air Operators Relating to the Services to be Provided in the Territories outside Thailand Defined as Disease Infected Zones of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Outbreak.”







On 5 March, 2020, the Royal Thai Government Gazette announced the territories outside the Kingdom of Thailand: South Korea, Italy, Iran and China (including Hong Kong and Macau) as Disease Infected Zones for COVID-19. This announcement can be changed depending on the current situation.

On 8 March, 2020, the CAAT has issued the following guidelines for all air operators in order to provide practical guidance for the air operators performing flights between those Disease Infected Zones and to support the surveillance measures taken by the Ministry of Public Health.

1.Where the Ministry of Public Health defines any territory outside Thailand as a Disease Infected Zone of the COVID-19, passengers from such Disease Infected Zone shall be subject to quarantine and any other measures for the prevention and control of communicable diseases as imposed by the Government of Thailand.

2.Air operators providing services from the airport of embarkation in the Disease Infected Zones are required to perform the screening of the passengers at the time of check in. The passengers need to present a Health Certificate certifying that they have no risk of COVID-19. If any passenger is unable to present such certificate, boarding shall be denied and the boarding pass shall not be issued.

3.Air operators may apply the measure as specified in Item 2 for the screening of passengers from the airport of departure in the countries affected by COVID-19 from the report of the Ministry of Public Health or World Health Organization.

4.After being satisfied with the Health Certificate and the boarding passes are issued to the passengers, the air operators shall furnish the passengers with Form T8 issued under Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act 2015 and require the passengers to fill out the forms and submit them to the Communicable Disease Control officials at the control post at the airport of disembarkation.







5.The Communicable Disease Control officials at the control post at the airport of disembarkation have the power to issue an order under Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act 2015 as follows:

(1) Prevent anyone from entering into or leaving from the aircraft coming into Thailand without undergoing a medical examination.

(2) Prevent any vehicle from approaching the aircraft.

(3) Take or make an order to the air operators to take the following action:

(a) Disinfect the disease in order to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

(b) Detain the aircraft at a specified place until the Communicable Disease Control officials at the control post permit to depart.

(c) Require the persons on board the aircraft to undergo a medical examination and may also isolate, quarantine, confine them for observation, or order to receive immunization at a place and period to be specified.

6.Air operators shall be responsible for the expenses incurred relating to the isolation, quarantine, confinement for observation, and immunization of the persons on board, including the expenses for the care, hospitalization and prevention and control of international communicable diseases.

7.Air operators will strictly comply with the measures for the surveillance, prevention and control of dangerous communicable diseases issued by the Ministry of Public Health under Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act 2015.

8.Air operators shall notify their staff at the airport of embarkation and the crew members of the above guidelines and have them comply with full cooperation. The cabin crew shall also make an on board public announcement to the passengers.

The statement was issued by Mr. Chula Sukmanop, Director General, Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, on 8 March 2020.











