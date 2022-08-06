Kasikorn Bank aims to expand services in Vietnam

Kasikorn Bank (KBank) has announced its commitment to expand its services in Vietnam to strengthen its service network within the AEC+3 (ASEAN plus Japan, China, and South Korea).KBank CEO Kattiya Indaravijaya stated that during the next three years in the ASEAN region, KBank would focus on developing technologies and manpower, investment in startups, and business acquisition in key strategic areas.







According to Kattiya, the ASEAN economy is expected to maintain bright prospects for growth following the Covid-19 pandemic. Aside from a recovering economy, the region is also known for its large marketplace with a growing proportion of young people, which is the primary driver of its economic growth.





For the Vietnam market, KBank said it aims to lend 20 billion baht and have a retail customer base of 1.2 million in the country by 2023. The bank plans to be the first foreign bank in Vietnam to offer fully-fledged digital product solutions to all customer segments and continuously expand into new products and services.







KBank president Pipit Aneaknithi stated that the Vietnamese economy is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the region due to its huge investment potential. He added that Vietnam has a promising outlook and that it is on track to become a newly industrialized country by 2030 and a developed country by 2045. (NNT)

























