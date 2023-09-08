Kamnan Nok detained in highway police killing case

The detained sub-district chief has been questioning for his alleged involvement in the killing of a highway police officer at his house in Nakhon Pathom while 30 witnesses will be summoned to give accounts.

The sub-district chief Mr. Praween Chanklai, also known as “Kamnan Nok” who is a suspect in the case of instigating others to commit intentional homicide and attempted homicide, underwent further questioning at the Crime Suppression Division.







The killing of Pol. Maj. Sivakorn Saibua occurred at Kamnan Nok’s house on Sept 6 after their argument over the request for the promotion of a police officer under the supervision of Pol.Maj. Sivakorn.

Pol.Maj.Sivakorn denied the request during informal talks at the dining table. After that, the gunman identified as Thananchai Munmak approached him and fired multiple shots at him. He succumbed to the injuries.







Meanwhile, Pol Col Anek Taosupab, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division disclosed that the police would examine the evidence gathered from the Nakhon Pathom Police Station. Following that, there would be further inquiries into the events, especially regarding the removal of closed-circuit camera server and the tampering of evidence at the crime scene.

Furthermore, more than 30 witnesses will be questioned, including around 10 civilians who attended the event and approximately 20 police officers.







The police oppose bail for Kamnan Nok, citing that it might lead to interference with the evidence and witness intimidation and will bring him before the Ratchada Criminal Court to seek his detention tomorrow (Sep 9).

Regarding the gunman, the case has been included in the investigation, but it is considered closed as he was killed in a gunfight with the police early Friday morning.













