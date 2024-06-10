‘Jurassic World 4’ to shoot in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and southern provinces June-July

Thailand has been chosen to serve as filming location for the Universal Pictures movie Jurassic World 4, according to Department of Tourism Director General Jaturon Phakdeewanit. The film’s production will take place from 13 June to 16 July in Krabi and Trang provinces. Furthermore, the production team is also interested in filming in areas of Bangkok, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.







It is expected that the project could generate revenue of 650 million baht (US$18 million) for the country’s economy, distributed to various sectors, including payment for Thai crew members, equipment rental, accommodations, venue hire, transportation, COVID-19 safety measures, and catering services.

The production team has applied for benefits under the Government’s incentive program for foreign films, which offers a 20% rebate to international productions that invest more than 100 million baht in the country.









One of the filming locations of Jurassic World 4 will be Huai To Waterfall in Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, Krabi Province. The crew is scheduled to shoot there for at least a week. National park authorities are preparing to ensure the crew’s convenience and facilitate the filming process.

Krabi Province has been chosen to serve as the scene for a number of mega film productions since The Beach in 2000, Fast and Furious 9 in 2021, and now Jurassic World 4. (NNT)





































